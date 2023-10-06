44-year-old star finally returning to WWE after 3591 days is a "safe bet" - Reports

The latest reports suggest that a former WWE Champion returning after 3591 days to the company can be considered a "safe bet."

The star in question is CM Punk who made his last appearance in World Wrestling Entertainment on January 26th, 2014. During his time in the company, the 44-year-old won several titles and was also the longest reigning WWE Champion with a 434-day reign.

Later in 2021, The Best in the World made his debut in All Elite Wrestling where he plied his trade until he was released by Tony Khan after the 2023 AEW All In show.

Since then there have been whispers about CM Punk returning to the Stamford-based promotion at the 2023 edition of Survivor Series in Chicago, which happens to be the hometown of the 44-year-old star. The premium live event is set to take place on November 25th, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

On speaking to a WWE source, Haus of Wrestling reported that the company feels it is certain that CM Punk will be at the Survivor Series 2023 event in Chicago.

WWE throws subtle references to CM Punk on Monday Night RAW

The rumors of the former AEW star returning to World Wrestling Entertainment are wild. The Stamford-based company has also dropped hints with random Punk references on RAW TV. On this week's episode of the red brand's show, commentator Michael Cole quoted an excerpt from CM Punk's pipebomb from his ROH days.

The color commentator dished out some Seth Rollins nicknames and called him a "Manipulator” & “Puppet Master," during his feud against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Many suggested that Cole's labelling of Rollins as such is a callback reference to the 44-year-old star's iconic promo from 2005 in ROH.

It will be exciting to see The Best in the World return to World Wrestling Entertainment after nine long years in his hometown of Chicago.

Do you think CM Punk is returning at WWE Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

