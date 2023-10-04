"For me, please" - Former WWE star desperately wants CM Punk to join his promotion

It's no secret that CM Punk has made more than a few enemies in both AEW and WWE. But two IMPACT stars have spoken out about their admiration for the Second City Saint, openly expressing their desire to see the multi-time world champion join their promotion.

Speaking to Battle and Eli on the Battleground Podcast, Zachary Wentz (fka Nash Carter in WWE) said the following about the Straight Edge Superstar:

"CM Punk was one of my favorite wrestlers ever. I can't tell you how many shirts I had, how many times I dressed up as him. He's what really...not so much brought me back to wrestling because I still loved wrestling, but he was the first guy in a while that I clicked with. I'm from a small town in Ohio, everyone is country or preppy, I'm the punk kid that had piercings. It was one of those things that connected. He was the Voice of the Voiceless. For me, please." [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

He continued, noting how having Punk show up in IMPACT would do wonders for the promotion:

"It would help us step everything up if you have that high profile of a guy. It's not just some random dude. He's that high profile. You've seen the results and what happens when he gets on TV. It means more eyes and more opportunity for IMPACT and for all of us to just kill it. Please."

Another IMPACT star ready to welcome CM Punk

Zachary Wentz's sentiments were shared closely by his Rascalz tag team partner Trey Miguel, who had the following to say regarding his experiences with CM Punk during the same episode of Battleground Podcast:

"I've only had one interaction with CM Punk. He came to the Chicago taping and hung out in the locker room. He was very respectful to everyone and made everyone feel like they could engage with him without any weird undertone to it. [...] That day in the locker room, everyone was a little bit hungrier. Maybe we weren't trying to impress CM Punk, but I don't think anyone didn't want to not impress him. That's just the energy."

Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz are currently IMPACT World Tag Team Champions. They defeated Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster of Subculture at the Emergence pay-per-view in July 2023 to capture the title.

Expand Tweet

The self-proclaimed Best in the World would undoubtedly be an asset for IMPACT Wrestling. It just takes one look at his accomplishments, not to mention his undying fanbase, to prove this.

However, Shawn Michaels also recently shared similar thoughts about Punk, welcoming him to NXT with open arms. With a move back to WWE being thrown about in the rumor mill for quite some time now, fans will have no choice but to wait and see what the Voice of the Voiceless will get up to next.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.