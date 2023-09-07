New report sheds light on chances of CM Punk joining major promotion

The AEW release of CM Punk was shocking news. However, a lot of fans are already awaiting the next move of the Best in the World and are waiting to see which company he chooses to land in.

After Punk's release, a lot of reports and rumors have emerged about the company that he will choose to sign with. The most notable name is none other than WWE. While a lot of fans may want CM Punk to come back home, another big promotion may be on the radar of the former AEW World Champion.

On Yesterday's Fightful's THE HUMP podcast with Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van, it was revealed that IMPACT Wrestling may be the next potential landing spot for CM Punk.

“Going back WWE – 20%, going to IMPACT – 30%…”

He continued:

"He seemed to have positive interactions there. I talked to people at IMPACT that were like ‘hope he comes here. For the love of the game…it would need to be for the love of the game.” H/T:[BodySlam.net]

Current Champion wants CM Punk to stay away from WWE

Ahead of last week's AEW Collision, CM Punk's contract was officially terminated by Tony Khan as a result of the recent events surrounding Punk after All In.

The news of Punk's release shocked the wrestling world and the rumors of his next move are circulating online with WWE being the most likely potential destination for his return if he chooses to continue wrestling.

While Punk's WWE return may reach the level with Edge's return at the Royal Rumble 2020, current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins does not want him to return. In a past interview, The Visionary addressed The Best in the World potentially returning to the company.

"Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever (...) I don't like Phil [Punk]. He is a jerk. Oh did we just figure that out, did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, dude! Did he just say that?' Yeah, no, he is a jerk, come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye, Bye bye. See you later."

Expand Tweet

Would you like to see CM Punk go to IMPACT instead of WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.