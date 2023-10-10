Top WWE Superstar uses CM Punk's GTS finisher on RAW amidst return rumors

The latest edition of RAW left the WWE Universe buzzing as top superstar Shinsuke Nakamura executed CM Punk's iconic finishing move, GTS.

The speculation surrounding CM Punk's potential return to WWE gained momentum with this subtle nod. Reports have emerged about both parties involved in talks for the return, and it is on the verge.

During a backstage interview on RAW, Nakamura, who recently faced a setback in his quest for the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins at Fastlane, was asked about his next goal. However, before he could respond, he was ambushed by Ricochet, sparking a brawl as officials separated them.

Later in the show, when Ricochet made his way to the number one contender match for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable, he was blindsided by the King of Strong Style.

He struck back with a surprise attack, delivering CM Punk's signature move, the Go To Sleep, to Ricochet. This is another massive hint at Punk's potential return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Check out the screenshot below:

Shinsuke Nakamura uses GTS on RAW

As the anticipation builds, this could be a tease paving the way for Punk's comeback to WWE.

