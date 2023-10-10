Third-generation superstar already has a deal to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes The Rock already has a deal with WWE to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Brahma Bull recently revealed that he was supposed to square off against The Tribal Chief last April at WrestleMania 39. Nevertheless, the plans were scrapped. Meanwhile, the third-generation superstar disclosed on The Pat McAfee Show that he was open to lock horns with Reigns next year at WrestleMania 40.

Last month, The Rock returned to SmackDown for the first time in four years to confront Austin Theory. He took out the former United States Champion with a People's Elbow.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno addressed the possibility of The Rock facing Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at The Show of Shows next year. He speculated that The Brahma Bull already had a deal with the company.

"[Will Roman possibly be defending in both main events against Cody and The Rock?] Yes, it's possible. (...) I imagine that them having Rock at the show recently, they probably sat down and got a deal worked out. So, I'm assuming that The Rock is gonna be involved." [0:34 - 1:21]

Dutch Mantell also believes The Rock will face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

Disco Inferno is not the only veteran who believes The Rock will square off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

On his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran revealed that The Brahma Bull's return on SmackDown solidified his belief that the 10-time World Champion will face The Tribal Chief at next year's Show of Shows.

"Well, it's solidified my belief that it's gonna be The Rock versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. (...) I watched College Game Day, and I watched the Pat McAfee Show, The Rock was on them all. He was basically on network TV all day Saturday. (...) So, I'm thinking, what are the odds that they go through all this? I mean, lining him up for all these shows for what? Just to give him publicity? No."

Mantell speculated the SAG-AFTRA strike could enable the Hollywood megastar to compete at 'Mania:

"One reason that I think he is committed to WrestleMania 40 is because they have a writer's strike. So, he has some time on his hands. And this was the first show that WWE and Endeavor have together."

