Will The Rock's potential return to face Roman Reigns hurt 8-time WWE champion's push? Wrestling veteran gives his take

Wrestling veteran Justin Credible recently commented on The Rock's return to WWE.

On the September 15 episode of SmackDown, The Rock made a surprise return to WWE. The Brahma Bull confronted Austin Theory before taking him out with a People's Elbow. Ahead of his appearance, the Hollywood megastar spoke on The Pat McAfee Show about the scrapped plans for him to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. He also teased squaring off against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

Some fans were unhappy with The Rock's comments, claiming his return would hurt Cody Rhodes' push. Speaking on the Wrestle Theory Podcast, Credible addressed The Brahma Bull's return, stating that the fans' backlash is unjustified.

"It's ridiculous. Look, The Rock is the biggest star in the world, not just in wrestling, in the world. So, I think everybody, including Cody Rhodes, will be all right and we'll all figure this out. Everybody will make money more than you and I. So, they'll be okay with it more than the fans. They'll be just fine. I'm sure Cody will be just fine. Listen, you can have ways to think about it and that's fine. (...) It's just opinion and that's fine. But, you know, the reality is, dude, these guys are making money. They're getting compensated so well. And I honestly don't think this is gonna hurt Rock or Cody. I mean, it's not gonna hurt Rock but – I mean hurt Cody in any way because who knows if that was gonna be his spot," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"Hey, that's just speculation. You really never know the truth. You know what I mean, you really never know the truth just like we all thought he was gonna win that night last year. And there's a million ways to make an omelet. So, if Vince is very aware that Rock for one night, yeah you can get a payoff in a pay-per-view. Who's to say that, you know what I mean, Reigns and Rock doesn't happen and Cody doesn't take the belt on RAW? There's a million ways to do business, guys, we can't forget that. It's all good. I think it's all positive and the more eyeballs you can bring like The Rock, the better." [40:23 - 42:02]

Samantha Irvin wants to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

In a recent interview with the Attitude Era Podcast, RAW ring announcer Samantha Irvin was asked about the possibility of seeing The Rock return to square off against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Irvin claimed she might pass out, stating that the bout would be "too electrifying."

"[What are your thoughts on that if it does happen?] If I don't pass out and I'm like able to watch, I don't know, I can't even answer that because that's just gonna be too electrifying. I don't know. (...) [Who will win?] I know there's a lot that I can't... I have a job to do and I have to put that first and foremost. I will enjoy the bout if that were to happen, which would be absolutely insane," she said.

