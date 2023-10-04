WWE rehired 39-year-old superstar two years after release as a personal favor for The Rock, believes former champion

Former tag team champion Rene Dupree believes WWE rehired Nia Jax as a personal favor for The Rock.

Jax spent nearly seven years as an active competitor in the Stamford-based company before being released from her contract in November 2021. However, the 39-year-old recently returned to the red brand, only a few days before her cousin, The Rock, also made his first appearance on SmackDown in four years.

On a recent episode of his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree suggested that WWE resigned Jax upon The Rock's request. He and his guest Jason Sensation even reenacted how they thought a phone call might have gone between The Brahma Bull and Vince McMahon.

"She's back. But do you know why she's back? [No.] Okay, Jason [Sensation], I'm The Rock, you're Vince McMahon. [Dupree imitating The Rock on the phone] 'Hey, Vince! [Sensation imitating McMahon] 'Hey Rocky Maivia, my favorite. You wanna buy another company?' [Dupree]: 'No, these guys from Endeavor, they just called me. They want me to show up on SmackDown.' [Sensation]: 'Hmm, well, what do you think? Are you going to?' [Dupree]: 'Well, I'd like to, but [I] got a favor for you. My cousin Nia needs a job.'" [1:12:55 - 1:13:28]

Jim Cornette also commented on Nia Jax's return to WWE

On a recent episode of his Drive Thru podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette also addressed the possibility of The Rock having a hand in Nia Jax's return to the Stamford-based company.

Cornette disclosed that he does not believe The Brahma Bull would go that far for one family member.

"[Any coincidence that the fact The Rock shows up right around the same time that she shows up again?] I don't know [if] he [The Rock] could go that far for one particular family member. Or is it just that they thought they got an idea? [See, that's the thing, would The Rock help someone if there wasn't a camera there to film him doing it?] Well, you say tomato, and I say tomato."

