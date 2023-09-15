Female WWE stars are probably concerned for their safety after Nia Jax's disastrous return on RAW, believes ex-champion

Former Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards believes several female superstars could be concerned for their safety following Nia Jax's return on WWE RAW.

Jax returned to the Stamford-based company last Monday, nearly two years after her release. The Irresistible Force was criticized during her first WWE run for allegedly being unsafe in the ring. Breaking Becky Lynch's nose ahead of Survivor Series 2018 did not help with the reputation.

Upon her return last Monday, Jax attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley. She delivered a Banzai Drop to The Eradicator from the second rope, which Stevie Richards believed was "unsafe" for multiple reasons (check them out here).

In a new analysis video on his YouTube, Richards claimed that Jax could have seriously injured Ripley. Hence, he believes some female superstars are probably now concerned for their safety after seeing Jax's move.

"This here, I said it before, it's just dog sh*t. It's awful. This is awful. This is an awful way and it doesn't do anything for Nia Jax either because the girls are watching in the back going, 'She's just as unsafe and dangerous as when she broke Becky Lynch's nose, as when she didn't take care of Kairi Sane. She's just as dangerous if not more because now she's hyped up, amped up, excited, and she's going into business for herself, so to say.' She's not but she's taking liberties with both of these girls and putting them in vulnerable positions," he said. [7:27 - 8:01]

The former Hardcore Champion added:

"I bet there's girls backstage going, 'I'm not taking that. I'm not taking that. You're not busting my sternum, breaking my ribs,' or the girls that have the breast implants, 'you're not popping my breast implant and causing me to be out or even worse. God knows what can happen and what can go wrong when that happens.'" [8:35 - 8:53]

WWE made four major mistakes in Nia Jax's return segment, says former champion. Check out the details here.

Stevie Richards blames WWE for the "awful" segment

While Stevie Richards believes Nia Jax, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel Rodriguez have held some responsibility for what happened during the segment, he thinks most of the blame falls on WWE.

The former Hardcore Champion blamed whoever approved these spots in the Stamford-based company.

"But, once again, I blame the agents, I blame management, I blame Creative, I blame who is ever in charge of approving all this. Because this isn't like just like, 'Hey, let's go out there and figure it out. They rehearsed it. They went over it. They wrote it down on a piece of paper. Everybody, everybody is guilty beyond belief of what went wrong with this entire segment," he said. [8:02 - 8:26]

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley shared a cryptic post after being attacked by Nia Jax on WWE RAW. Check it out here.

Please credit Stevie Richards Wrestling Analysis and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.