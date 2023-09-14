Nia Jax could have seriously injured Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW with an unsafe move, says ex-WWE star

Former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards claimed Nia Jax could have seriously injured Rhea Ripley on Monday Night RAW.

Jax initially joined the Stamford-based company in 2014. She spent about seven years as an active competitor on NXT and the main roster, during which she won the RAW Women's Title and the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, she was released in November 2021.

Last January, The Irresistible Force made a one-off appearance at the Women's Royal Rumble match. Last Monday, she officially returned on RAW, attacking Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley during their Women's World Championship bout.

While analyzing Jax's return segment in a new video on his YouTube channel, Stevie Richards pointed out that the former RAW Women's Champion could have injured The Eradicator when she delivered a Banzai Drop from the second rope.

"This is an excellent shot of Nia on the second rope, about to come off the second rope onto Rhea. I was hoping maybe a Vader Splash something like that, still snug, still tight, still knocks the wind out of you, but essentially safe. That's not what happened. (...) I wanna show you frame by frame what's wrong with this. Now, as she's jumping off, her hands right here should stay on the rope to protect Rhea Ripley, to not crush her ribs," he said.

The former Hardcore Champion added:

"So, she comes down and watch this. She could hold on but she let's go. Even if it's just the last second, all her weight is coming down on Rhea Ripley right now and crushing her. Legitimately just squashing her right there. It's just unnecessary and I'm gonna explain why. You got a girl that's the champion, that's your top draw as a woman's wrestler and you're putting her in a position like this to get injured." he said. [4:12 - 5:16]

Stevie Richards points out another problem with Nia Jax's move on WWE RAW

While Stevie Richards pointed out that Nia Jax's Banzai Drop could have crushed Rhea Ripley's ribs, he also explained why The Irresistible Force should not use the move on other female WWE superstars.

The former Hardcore Champion claimed the move could result in popping a female WWE Superstar's breast implants.

"Hey, let's talk about the safety once again. Like I said, it's baffling. It is baffling this spot right here. Now, I'm gonna talk about the uncomfortable part of this. For me at least, it's awkward. I'm a male talking about women's wrestling. Look at where she's sitting on her. Look at how she squashed her. Some of the girls in WWE have breast implants. She could pop one of those breast implants and really cause a very dangerous medical situation. If not, at least the girl is gonna be out for many many weeks or months." [6:34 - 7:04]

