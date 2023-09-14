Rhea Ripley shares cryptic post after being attacked by returning star on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley was attacked by a returning star after successfully defending her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW. Ripley was shocked by Nia Jax's return, but it seems like she's already focused on the next task at hand.

Rodriguez pushed The Eradicator to the limit on Monday night in the main event. With Ripley in the ring and the referee distracted, Nia Jax attacked Rodriguez from behind and hit a Samoan drop on her. Ripley took advantage and hit the Riptide on her rival to retain her championship.

Ripley and Jax stood face-to-face after the match, with many fans wondering if the latter was joining The Judgment Day. However, The Irresistible Force headbutted the Women's World Champion before hitting a monstrous Banzai Drop to end the show.

A couple of days after the brutal attack, Ripley shared an image of her focused and starting at her opponent in the ring. She also used a jester emoji, which could mean that Nia Jax was a fool to do something like that to her.

It will be interesting to see what's going to happen next since both Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez are likely looking for payback on Nia Jax. It's also clear that Jax wants a shot at Ripley's Women's World Championship.

What's next for Rhea Ripley?

After Nia Jax's return on Monday night, it seems like she's next in line for Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. However, Jax would probably need to deal with Raquel Rodriguez first before she gets a title opportunity.

Another way WWE can go is to have a triple-threat match involving Ripley, Jax, and Rodriguez. It's because Ripley or Rodriguez will inevitably interfere in a match involving Jax. With all that has happened on Monday, the two are out for revenge on the returning star.

Nia Jax made her official return to WWE after getting released in late 2021. Jax was a surprise entrant to this year's Royal Rumble, but now she's back full-time with the company.

What do you think is next for Rhea Ripley? A showdown with Nia Jax or a triple-threat match that also involves Raquel Rodriguez? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

