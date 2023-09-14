WWE made four major mistakes in Nia Jax's return segment with Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW, says former champion 

Former Hardcore Champion Stevie Richards pointed out four significant mistakes in Nia Jax's return segment on WWE RAW.

Jax was released from her contract in 2021 after having a successful seven-year stint in the Stamford-based company. While she made a one-off return last January at the Royal Rumble, The Irresistible Force's official comeback happened last Monday on RAW as she attacked Raquel Rodriguez and the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

In his recent analysis video on his YouTube channel, Richards pointed out several significant mistakes with Jax's return segment. He pointed out that Raquel Rodriguez receiving a Samoan Drop on the floor was unnecessary. In addition to that, it meant nothing in his opinion.

"Starting with the Samoan Drop, not in the ring, but on the floor to a talent that just came back from injury. Mind you it's a leg injury but still. You're performing a dangerous move to somebody on the outside who just came back from injury. That's a real Samoan Drop. All her weight dropping down on Raquel Rodriguez and she's getting squashed on the floor, thin mat but it has no give. There's no reason for that and I'll tell you why," he said.

The former Hardcore Champion added:

"She hits it and you figure, 'Wait a minute. She's gonna get counted out.' That's what I thought watching. (...) She's gonna get counted out, she's gonna stay strong, she's not gonna get pinnned, and she can still challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title. Nope, that's not what happens. She [Rodriguez] gets back into the ring. So, she [Jax] gave her a Samoan Drop on the floor only for her to get back in the ring get kicked and then take the Riptide finish. Then what does the Samoan Drop mean? Not a da*n thing." [0:44 - 1:54]

Rhea Ripley shared a cryptic post after being attacked by Nia Jax on WWE RAW. Check it out here.

What are the two other mistakes in Nia Jax's WWE RAW segment?

As he continued to analyze the segment, Stevie Richards detailed how Nia Jax could have seriously injured Rhea Ripley when she delivered a Banzai Drop to her from the second rope.

Meanwhile, the fourth mistake was Jax's reaction afterwards. The Irresistible Force "paint brushing" The Eradicator was wrong in Richards' opinion. He claimed it made no sense since the heel (Ripley) did not paintbrush her, shove her, or talk trash to her to deserve that reaction.

The former Hardcore Champion blamed WWE management, agents, Creative, and the three female superstars for what happened in the segment.

"I feel like it was done completely wrong. I kinda blame the talent a little bit, but I blame management, the agents, Creative, for booking it this way. Because, quite frankly, everything, it's not just what went wrong. This whole thing was a 100%, a 1000% wrong," he said. [0:21 - 0:41]

Backstage details on Nia Jax's position in WWE following her surprise return on RAW have been revealed. Check out the reports here.

Please credit Stevie Richards Wrestling Analysis and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.