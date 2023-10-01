39-year-old former world champion is the most dangerous person to WWE co-workers, says Jim Cornette

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette claimed Nia Jax is dangerous to her WWE co-workers.

Jax initially joined the Stamford-based company in 2014. She spent nearly seven years as an active competitor, during which time she held the RAW Women's Championship. However, she was released in November 2021. After about two years of absence, The Irresistible Force recently returned to Monday Night RAW under Triple H's creative leadership.

In a recent episode of his Drive Thru podcast, Cornette spoke about Jax, claiming she is the most dangerous person to her colleagues inside the ring.

"The thing is Ronda Rousey wasn't really dangerous. She was The Baddest Woman on the Planet that's what it was. But Nia Jax is really the most dangerous person in the WWE to the talent," he said. [2:09 - 2:24]

Stevie Richards criticized Nia Jax's WWE return segment

Nia Jax returned to the Stamford-based company on the September 11 episode of Monday Night RAW. The Irresistible Force attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley, delivering a Banzai Drop to the Women's World Champion from the second rope.

In an analysis video on his YouTube channel, Stevie Richards criticized Jax's performance of the Banzai Drop, claiming it could have injured Ripley. He also claimed other superstars could become concerned about their safety after watching Jax's move.

"This here, I said it before, it's just dog sh*t. It's awful. This is awful. This is an awful way and it doesn't do anything for Nia Jax either because the girls are watching in the back going, 'She's just as unsafe and dangerous as when she broke Becky Lynch's nose, as when she didn't take care of Kairi Sane. She's just as dangerous if not more because now she's hyped up, amped up, excited, and she's going into business for herself, so to say.' She's not but she's taking liberties with both of these girls and putting them in vulnerable positions," he said.

