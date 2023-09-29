Nia Jax has one-word reaction to Zoey Stark collapsing under her weight

Nia Jax has reacted to a clip of Zoey Stark failing to slam her after almost lifting her up.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Jax took on Zoey Stark in a singles match. In the end, Jax picked up a big win over Stark.

At one point during the bout, Zoey Stark attempted to lift Nia Jax on her shoulders. She almost lifted the latter up before crumbling down. Jax noticed the clip and shared a one-word response to the same on her Instagram story:

"Meatyyy," Nia wrote.

Nia Jax's post on her Instagram story

Nia Jax had hinted at a return not long ago

Last month, Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling had a chat with Nia Jax. The former RAW Women's Champion opened up about the rumors of her WWE return.

"I don't have the answer," Jax said. "Right now, I'm just hanging out. I'm enjoying being home with my family. I have a new nephew, and I've kind of started being obsessed with being in Pilates. I enjoy Pilates a lot."

She also had big praise for the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

"Rhea's doing a great job. She's kind of on this rise," Jax added. "She might need to be knocked down a couple pegs... I think she's incredible. She's so talented. I mean, I saw her when she first came up on the main roster. I even saw her in 'NXT.' She's got such a long list of talents she can do. I really enjoy watching her, especially standing up to the guys. I could see her having amazing matches against all the men actually." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Jax recently made her return on an episode of RAW. She attacked both Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley during the final moments of the show.

It's almost given that fans are going to witness a singles match between Rhea Ripley and Jax somewhere down the line.

