"You are the cutest" - Nia Jax sends heartfelt message to fellow WWE Star

Nia Jax has been on quite a destructive mission since making her return to WWE a few weeks ago, and it appears that she could be looking for a shot at the Women's Championship.

Jax has already taken out Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Chelsea Green and Raquel Rodriguez in recent weeks, but it appears that there is one fellow star that she won't be trying to destroy.

WWE personality Megan Morant recently updated her Instagram to note that she was competing as part of the Donor Games, just 11 weeks after donating her kidney. This saw reactions from several stars, including both Jax and Natalya.

Nia Jax had a cute message for Megan

Jax commented that Megan was "the cutest" on her post, before The Bump presenter responded, stating she missed her.

Will Nia Jax challenge for the WWE Women's Championship at Fastlane?

Friday night on SmackDown, it was announced that IYO SKY would defend her Championship against both Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a triple-threat match. Whilst the SmackDown Championship picture is heating up, it appears that the RAW one still remains uncertain.

Rhea Ripley has missed the last two weeks of RAW, after being attacked by Nia Jax when she returned to the company. There was a belief that Ripley would defend her title against Jax at Fastlane in less than a week's time, but if Ripley isn't part of RAW this week, then the match may not be able to happen.

Instead, it could be pushed to WWE's next pay-per-view, especially given the current issues within The Judgment Day, following Dominik Mysterio's loss at No Mercy.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will defend her Championship against Nia Jax at Fastlane? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.