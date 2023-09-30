AEW World Champion MJF acknowledges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

AEW World Champion MJF recently praised the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Over the past four years, MJF has been one of the top stars in Tony Khan's promotion. The 27-year-old captured the AEW World Title in November 2022. He has now been holding it for over 300 days. Meanwhile, Reigns surpassed 1,000 days as world champion in the Stamford-based company. The Tribal Chief came second, while MJF came sixth in the latest PWI 500 list of best professional wrestlers.

In a recent interview with Ibou of WrestlePurists, MJF was asked about Reigns. The AEW World Champion praised the leader of The Bloodline, dubbing him "incredible."

"[You talk about your mentality, your in-ring approach. I think that your approach is very similar to Roman Reigns.] Roman is incredible," he said. [22:23 - 22:40]

MJF is a big fan of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

In a previous interview with the Barstool Rasslin podcast in 2022, AEW World Champion MJF disclosed that he is Roman Reigns' "biggest fan." The 27-year-old also addressed possibly sharing the ring with The Tribal Chief.

MJF claimed he and Reigns would have a tremendous match if they squared off against each other.

"By the way, as I've discussed before, there's no bigger Roman Reigns fan than me. (...) I think me and him would have a tremendous match, yeah," he said. "I think it would be a friendly competition. I also, I would love to wrestle Seth Rollins. I would love to wrestle The Miz. There are a lot of guys over there," he said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

