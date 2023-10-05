WWE re-signing ex-champion is one of The Rock's conditions to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, believes veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes one of The Rock's conditions to return to WWE was for the company to re-sign his cousin, Nia Jax.

Jax was initially released from her contract about two years ago. However, the RAW Women's Champion returned to the Stamford-based company last month on Monday Night RAW. A few days after her appearance on Monday Night RAW, The Rock appeared on SmackDown for the first time in four years.

Ahead of his SmackDown return, The Brahma Bull teased facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 on The Pat McAfee Show. Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno disclosed that he believes there is a connection between The Rock's return and Nia Jax's comeback. He claimed Jax's return could have been one of the conditions given by The Rock to return to face Reigns.

"I'm wondering if that was, we don't know the conversations, the private conversations. My guess, based on the evidence that I'm looking at is that was all this is all baked into the cake, 'Bring Nia back, I'll come...' Like these are conditions for Rock. And Like, Rock may not wrestle Roman at WrestleMania, my whole narrative is blown up. But if Rock does wrestle in WrestleMania against Roman and that does come to fruition, I would profess that this was one of the conditions to bring Rock back," he said. [2:34 - 3:08]

The Rock was scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Ahead of WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood, rumors suggested that The Rock might return to square off against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. However, the bout never happened. Instead, Cody Rhodes lost to The Tribal Chief in the main event of the second night.

In his interview with The Pat McAfee Show, The Rock revealed that his rumored match against Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39 was indeed "locked in" before the plans were scrapped.

"So we got really, really close, but we couldn't actually nail what that thing was. So we decided to put our pencils down. We agreed, 'Hey, listen, there's a merger coming up, eventually that will happen. There's WrestleMania in Philadelphia.' [eyebrow raise] I'm saying that's a potential too. I'm open [to it]. I'm open," he said. (H/T WrestlingInc.)

