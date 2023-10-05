Possible opponent for Roman Reigns at WWE Survivor Series revealed; first-time-ever match - Reports

WWE could be planning a first-time-ever match for Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

Earlier this year, The Tribal Chief surpassed 1,000 days as World Champion. Throughout his title reign, the leader of The Bloodline defeated several top challengers, including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes. His latest title defense came last August at SummerSlam when he beat his cousin Jey Uso.

While Dave Meltzer recently noted that Reigns will possibly square off against The Leader of the Cenation again next month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, he revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that LA Knight will likely be The Tribal Chief's opponent at Survivor Series.

Knight recently aligned himself with Cena on SmackDown against The Bloodline. The Megastar will now team up with the 16-time World Champion to face Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa next Saturday at Fastlane.

Will The Rock's potential return to face Roman Reigns hurt an eight-time WWE champion's push? Wrestling veteran gives his take, check out the details here.

LA Knight wants to win a title in WWE

In an interview with Interstate 70 Sports Media last month, LA Knight addressed the importance of him winning a championship in the Stamford-based company. He later put all current champions, including Roman Reigns, on notice, stating that he would go after any of them.

In the same interview, Knight claimed that he needed to capture a title to be considered among the best superstars in WWE today and in history.

"It's necessary for me. People might have different philosophies of whether it's necessary for you to be popular. No, maybe it's not necessary to be popular but for me, to be where I want to be and do what I want to do, I think it's very necessary because you can't be in those conversations as far as who's the best now or maybe even possibly all time unless you've held those titles. So, is it necessary from a popularity standpoint? Maybe not, but is it necessary for me and what I want to accomplish? Yeah," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Anoa'i family member wants to fight LA Knight in a first-time-ever WWE match. Check out the details here.