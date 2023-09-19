Anoa'i family member wants to fight LA Knight in a first-time-ever WWE match

Zilla Fatu recently expressed his desire to have a match against LA Knight on WWE TV.

Knight made his main roster debut last year on SmackDown. He has since become one of the most popular WWE Superstars. Meanwhile, Umaga's son started wrestling training nearly ten months ago under Hall of Famer Booker T. The young wrestler made his in-ring debut about two months ago in Booker's promotion Reality of Wrestling.

In a recent interview with A&G Media, Umaga's son spoke about his desired dream matches. Fatu disclosed that he would like to face LA Knight:

"Oh, LA Knight. Oh, yes, yes. I feel like he's probably the next big thing when it comes to like, you know, ripping it on the mic, uce. I don't see nobody messing with him. I mean Cody Rhodes, but Cody Rhodes he's like humble. You know, he's like he doesn't really talk that talk. LA talks that talk," he said. [23:07 - 23:32]

Zilla Fatu wants revenge on Dominik Mysterio after their time together in jail in a suggested WWE storyline; he sends him a message. Check out the details here.

Will LA Knight become a massive star in WWE?

During a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff addressed LA Knight's current status in the Stamford-based company.

While he pointed out that The Megastar is not yet the top guy, the former RAW General Manager disclosed that he believes Knight will become a massive star in WWE:

"I think for the future LA Knight. I think LA Knight's gonna end up being a massive star. He's not yet. He's a big star. He's a huge star. But he's not as big as he's going to be in the future. So, he is a massive star in the waiting room," he said.

LA Knight made a heartbreaking statement about Bray Wyatt's last match. Check it out here.

Please credit A&G Media and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.