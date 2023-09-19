Roman Reigns' cousin wants revenge on Dominik Mysterio after their time together in jail in suggested WWE storyline; sends him message

Zilla Fatu recently expressed his desire to work with Dominik Mysterio in WWE.

Last year, Umaga's son joined Booker T's promotion, Reality of Wrestling, to kick off his pro wrestling career. A few months ago, the young wrestler made his in-ring debut. He defeated Jonny Lyons at the Summer of Champions event. However, Fatu recently parted ways with the promotion.

In a recent interview with A&G Media, Fatu revealed he would like to face Dominik Mysterio in WWE. He even suggested a storyline involving a reference to his real-life prison time.

"I can definitely see me and Dom having a feud. Like, the storyline could be basically, you know, he came to prison, and I was the one looking out for him, and then he was like, he went home. He said he was gonna take care of me, but he left me in the pen to rot in hell." [21:14 - 21:34]

Roman Reigns' cousin also sent a message to the NXT North American Champion, urging him to pass the idea to whoever was in charge of the Stamford-based company.

"Bro, it'll be lit. And then on top of that, bro, we f**king was raised together, you know, backstage when our dads were like, you know, doing WWE. So, me and Dirty Dom, man. Uce, if you're watching this, yeah, get it to Vince [McMahon] or get it to whoever's in charge." [21:40 - 21:56]

Zilla Fatu vows to become the top guy; says he wants to be like Roman Reigns in WWE. Check out his comments here.

Zilla Fatu and Dominik Mysterio used to play together backstage in WWE

In an interview with المصارع YouTube channel last June, Zilla Fatu opened up about his real-life relationship with Dominik Mysterio. He recalled playing with the current NXT North American Champion backstage in WWE when they were kids.

Fatu pointed out that he and Mysterio used to be "very close" as children.

"Growing up, I used to be with my dad all the time backstage. Me, you know Dominik Mysterio, right? Me and him we used to be very close at a young age. We used to be running around backstage, going to the ring, and our dads trying to look for us. We're just all over the stadium."

Dominik Mysterio explained how a match against his father almost didn't happen. Check out his comments here.

Please credit A&G Media and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.