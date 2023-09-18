Dominik Mysterio explains how match against his father almost didn't happen

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio faced each other in a father vs. son match at WrestleMania earlier this year. Dominik came up short against his father at the PLE and recently explained how the match almost didn't happen.

Dominik Mysterio made his official WWE debut at his father's side. The two formed a tag team and soon won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships, becoming the first ever father-son team to win the titles.

A few months later, the duo started feuding with The Judgment Day along with Edge. At the Clash At The Castle PLE, Edge and Rey Mysterio beat The Judgment Day. After the match Dominik Mysterio turned on his father and Edge, aligning himself with the heel faction.

The duo was involved in a feud that saw them face each other at WrestleMania 39. The two put on an entertaining match while making memorable entrances. In an interview with Metro, Dominik spoke about their initial trepidations with facing each other, and how they finally came around.

“I don’t think he wanted to do it, and I know there was a time that I didn’t wanna do it either. But then things change, Judgment Day happened and I kinda came to the realisation that if I wanted to live up to the Mysterio name, or pass the Mysterio name, or even hold onto the Mysterio name and take it and run with it, I had to get through him...It’s still something I had to do, but I was not successful at WrestleMania, unfortunately there were some issues there that were caused by other different parties (like Bad Bunny)."

How did Dominik Mysterio feel after his match at WrestleMania 39?

At WrestleMania 39, Dominik Mysterio came up short against Rey Mysterio. The most memorable moment from their encounter was when Rey spanked Dominik with a belt. The match also saw the beginning of the feud between Damian Priest and Bad Bunny.

During the same interview, Dominik spoke about what he did after the match. He was hanging out with his friend because he couldn't sleep when he realized what a surreal moment he just had.

