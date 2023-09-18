"I beat his a**" - Dominik Mysterio reflects on career-defining match against former WWE Champion

Dominik Mysterio is one of the most hated heels on the current WWE roster. Before he donned the role of a heel, he was one of the biggest babyfaces while teaming up with his father. When he turned heel, he faced Rey Mysterio at the Grandest Stage Of Them All earlier this year.

At the Clash At The Castle PLE late last year, Dominik Mysterio decided to turn on his father and Edge after the two WWE Legends beat The Judgment Day in a tag team match. After attacking Edge and Mysterio, Dominik joined their bitter rivals.

Rey Mysterio tried hard to make his son realise his mistake to no avail. The two stars wrestled on different shows later, but their paths crossed before WrestleMania 39, setting up a father vs. son match at the Show Of Shows.

In an interview with Metro, Dirty Dom reflected on his match against his father at WrestleMania 39. He said that he was eating a hot dog with his friend when the surreal moment set in.

“After the match, I got back to my hotel room – we were in LA so there were food vendors outside our hotel. I think it was like 2 in the morning, and it was just me and my best friend, my buddy Daniel. I texted him, I was like, ‘Hey I’m gonna go get some food, I’m not too tired’, because my adrenaline I think was still going. It was me and him, we walked out there, we got some hot dogs. I was like, “Dude… I just wrestled my dad at Wrestlemania. This is pretty surreal”! I was like, “Damn, and I beat his ass!'”

What happened between Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio at a live event?

At a WWE Live Event in the Toyota Center, Kennewick, WA, Damian Priest and Finn Balor defended their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against the LWO's Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.

During the match, when things weren't going The Judgment Day's way, Dominik Mysterio made his way to the ring to stack the odds in his team's favor. Dirty Dom's interference didn't sit well with Rey Mysterio, who entered the ring with a slipper in hand. What happened next reminded fans of WrestleMania 39 as Rey spanked his son with the slipper.

Do you think matters have been settled for good between the two Mysterios? Sound off in the comments section below.