"We used to be very close" - Roman Reigns' nephew opens up on relationship with WWE's Dominik Mysterio

Zilla Fatu, son of the late Umaga, recently opened up about his past relationship with current WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio.

Fatu is the cousin of The Usos and nephew of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He is now training to become a professional wrestler at Hall of Famer Booker T's promotion Reality of Wrestling and hopes to join the Stamford-based company later.

In a recent interview with المصارع YouTube channel, Fatu disclosed that he also had a close relationship with another WWE Superstar, Dominik Mysterio, during his younger years.

"Growing up, I used to be with my dad all the time backstage. Me, you know Dominik Mysterio, right? Me and him we used to be very close at a young age. We used to be running around backstage, going to the ring and our dads trying to look for us. We're just all over the stadium," he said. [From 12:13 - 12:32]

Can Dominik Mysterio win a title in WWE?

Since joining The Judgment Day last September, Dominik Mysterio has become one of the most hated heels on the current roster. Some fans even suggested he should now win a championship.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno addressed whether Dominik needs a title run.

"No, no, Dominik doesn't [need a title run]. Dominik is over because he's doing his punk kid character that's disrespecting his dad very well. Like he doesn't need, you know, his heat comes from the fact that he's immersed in his character. He absolutely does not need a belt. You know, you could put a belt on him down the line but it's like, you know, he's got so much heat right now as it is. He doesn't really need it," said the WCW legend.

