Does Dominik Mysterio need a title run in WWE? Wrestling veteran answers

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno recently addressed whether Dominik Mysterio should win a title in WWE.

The 26-year-old turned heel last September after attacking his father, Rey Mysterio, and Edge at Clash at the Castle. He has since joined The Judgment Day and feuded with The Master of the 619. Earlier this month, Dominik went head-to-head against his father at WrestleMania 39. However, he lost the bout.

Dominik is currently one of the most hated characters in the Stamford-based company. Hence, Disco Inferno does not believe the Judgment Day member should win a title to get more heat, as he explained on Keepin' It 100.

"No, no, Dominik doesn't [need a title run]. Dominik is over because he's doing his punk kid character that's disrespecting his dad very well. Like he doesn't need, you know, his heat comes from the fact that he's immersed in his character. He absolutely does not need a belt. You know, you could put a belt on him down the line but it's like, you know, he's got so much heat right now as it is. He doesn't really need it," he said.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently praised Dominik Mysterio

Since turning heel, Dominik Mysterio has won over many WWE fans. Several former superstars and legends have also praised the young superstar for his villainous performance in the storyline with his father, Rey Mysterio.

Two-time Hall of Famer Ric Flair was the latest to shower The Judgment Day member with praise on his To Be The Man podcast.

"Dominik's great. That was great what he and Rey... you know, I've known that kid since he was like five years old. To see him mature like this, and to know how close that family is, how much respect they have for the business, yeah. I've got so many great relationships and I'm so proud to see these guys accomplish at such a high level. Dominik's got a great future," he said.

