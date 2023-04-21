Dominik Mysterio could be set to link up with another female wrestler if Rhea Ripley leaves The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley appear to have found common ground in WWE over the past few months after Ripley was able to push Mysterio to join The Judgment Day.

Mami has since helped Dominik through his issues with his parents and has been in his corner when needed, but now that she is the SmackDown Women's Champion, it could be time for her to walk away from The Judgment Day and find her place on the blue brand.

Ripley recently spoke about joining The Bloodline if she wasn't part of The Judgment Day, and it's easy to imagine, given her recent tension with Solo Sikoa. But what about Dom Dom if Ripley moves on to find a new partner in crime?

Raquel Rodriguez could be the perfect person to step up and align with Dominik on SmackDown.

Dominik Mysterio has only been successful in WWE with Rhea Ripley by his side

Dominik Mysterio struggled to get over as a babyface before aligning with Rhea Ripley and has since become one of the hottest heels in the company. That being said, he could decide to join forces with the only real threat to Rhea Ripley's title reign if Mami decides to walk away from their current union.

Raquel Rodriguez is the perfect person for Dominik to unite with since she is just as dominant as Rhea and could turn him back into a babyface. Dominik knows Ripley well and could help Raquel win her first major singles main roster title if the two women go head-to-head.

Raquel is also of Mexican descent, so she would be accepted by Mysterio's family if he wants to get back on the same page with his mother and father. Rodriguez could at least help Dom fix some of his long-standing issues.

