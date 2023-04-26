Ric Flair states rising WWE Superstar's recent performance was at a "high level" and is destined for big things

Ric Flair recently made an appearance at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony over WrestleMania 39 weekend to induct the Great Muta. The Nature Boy claimed that he thoroughly enjoyed the match between Rey and Dominik Mysterio on the show.

The Mysterio family drama has been going on for a while, ever since Dom turned on his father in Cardiff, Wales, last year. Rey picked up a victory on the Show of Shows, and the storyline is seemingly continuing on WWE TV, with fans largely invested in it.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair particularly showered praise on the young star. Dominik Mysterio previously held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship alongside his father after making a serviceable debut against Seth Rollins at Summerslam during the pandemic. The legend stated:

"Dominik's great," Flair began. "That was great what he and Rey... you know, I've known that kid since he was like five years old. To see him mature like this, and to know how close that family is, how much respect they have for the business, yeah. I've got so many great relationships and I'm so proud to see these guys accomplish at such a high level. Dominik's got a great future."

Dominik Mysterio has achieved a significant level of infamy for his character work. The Judgment Day star is a heel magnet and has been receiving a ton of praise from higher-ups and colleagues for his efforts over the last couple of months.

WWE Superstar discusses real-life issues following Eddie Guerrero storyline

Dominik Mysterio spoke about his father's feud on WWE TV with Eddie Guerrero back in 2005. Both the legends had a storyline that lasted for months, culminating in a ladder match for the "Custody of Dominik" at Summerslam that year.

While appearing on My Mom's Basement last year, Dom recalled how his schoolmates and teachers used to ask him whether things were all right at home:

"As a kid, I just kind of knew what I was told, basically," Dominik Mysterio said. "But I think I think more than the kids, the teachers were very intrigued there. They didn’t know if it was like actual TV or if they were concerned about who I was going home with because they would ask me if my home life was okay, if I was good."

The now 26-year-old WWE Superstar continued:

"I’m like, Yeah, I’m fine, man. Like, I’m barely coming to school. I’m traveling with my dad. I’m this third grader just having the time of his life not going to school half the time. But the kids too, they would get a little annoying at times, because they’re like, ‘Who’s your real dad man? Is it Eddie or is it Rey?’ I’m like, dude, I think it’s Rey. I’m pretty sure it’s him. I’ve known him since I was a kid.'"

As of this writing, neither Rey Mysterio nor Dominik are scheduled for the upcoming WWE Backlash event. However, Dom's stablemate Damian Priest is set to wrestle Bad Bunny in a San Juan Street Fight on the show in Puerto Rico.

