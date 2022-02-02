"Who’s your real dad man?" - WWE Superstar on real-life issues following Eddie Guerrero storyline

Eddie Guerrero made sure that everyone wanted to know who Dominik Mysterio's Papi was.

In 2005, Rey Mysterio engaged in an intense rivalry with Latino Heat. A central point of the feud was Guerrero claiming that he was Dominik's real father. The rivalry ended with a hard-hitting ladder match at SummerSlam where the two SmackDown stars fought for custody over Dominik. The critically acclaimed match was won by Rey Mysterio.

RAW Superstar Dominik Mysterio was a recent guest on My Mom's Basement to discuss all things WWE. Speaking about the 2005 program between his father Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, Dominik said kids and his teachers alike were questioning him during the storyline.

"As a kid, I just kind of knew what I was told, basically," Dominik Mysterio said. "But I think I think more than the kids, the teachers were very intrigued there. They didn’t know if it was like actual TV or if they were concerned about who I was going home with because they would ask me if my home life was okay, if I was good. I’m like, Yeah, I’m fine, man. Like, I’m barely coming to school. I’m traveling with my dad. I’m this third grader just having the time of his life not going to school half the time. But the kids too, they would get a little annoying at times, because they’re like, ‘Who’s your real dad man? Is it Eddie or is it Rey?’ I’m like, dude, I think it’s Rey. I’m pretty sure it’s him. I’ve known him since I was a kid.'"

Dominik Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero

Dominik Mysterio had known Guerrero since he was a child. The young star found humor in the 2005 storyline because teachers were going out of their way to ensure he was having a good home life.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion went on to elaborate on just how often he would see Eddie Guerrero as a child.

"But then it’s like, man, I’ve also known Eddie since I was a kid," Dominik Mysterio continued. "He’s been coming over and spending the night at our house since I could remember like. I’d wake up and have breakfast with this guy. Like, like it was nothing, so it’s like, it made me think as a kid too. And I’m like, man, you know, I think it is Rey. I think the funniest part was the teachers getting into it as well, like making sure that I had a good home life."

What do you make of Dominik Mysterio's comments? Do you remember this storyline from 2005? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

