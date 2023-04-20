Dominik Mysterio names surprising Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio has put together an interesting list of female WWE Superstars for his Mount Rushmore of women's wrestling.

Dominik battled his father, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. He attempted to cheat during the match and brought a chain into the ring, but Bad Bunny ripped it away. Rey capitalized on the distraction and picked up the victory over his son.

The Judgment Day got their revenge on Bad Bunny on the RAW after WrestleMania. Damian Priest slammed the popular musician through the commentary table ringside.

The 26-year-old posted his Mount Rushmare of female WWE Superstars today and named the same person four times. He named his "Mami" Rhea Ripley as the only superstar on his Mount Rushmore, with an honorable mention to Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson.

Dominik reacts to an interesting response from WWE star Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley gave an interesting response to a WWE fan who asked if she could choke them as she did to Dominik, and Mysterio had a hilarious reaction.

Ripley won the biggest match of her career at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. She avenged her loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 and defeated The Queen to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Judgment Day is now involved in a rivalry against Rey Mysterio, Bad Bunny, and the LWO, heading into Backlash on May 6th.

Rhea took to Twitter to respond to a wrestling fan asking her to choke them, as she did to Dominik back when The Mysterios were feuding with The Judgment Day. The Eradicator stated that the choking was only for "Dom Dom," and Mysterio quickly responded by saying, "Mami."

Rhea Ripley currently doesn't have an opponent for the SmackDown Women's Championship, as The Judgment Day is involved in a bitter rivalry with LWO. It will be interesting to see if LWO's Zelina Vega challenges Rhea for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash in Puerto Rico next month.

