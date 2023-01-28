"She is my family" - Dominik Mysterio makes an interesting claim about 26-year-old female WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

The rivalry between The Mysterios and The Judgment Day in WWE reached a boiling point during the holiday season.

Rhea and Dominik kept showing up at the Mysterio household over the holidays, which resulted in Dominik being arrested on Christmas. Dominik was asked if there was a possibility of his mother or sister stepping inside a WWE ring. He said that he hoped not to see that for their sake as they would not be able to deal with Rhea Ripley.

"I hope not. Because if they do, we've seen Mami (Rhea Ripley) step up to Solo (Sikoa), body slam Luke Gallows, beat Tozawa. So, I can't even imagine what she would do to my little sister and my mom. I'm all game for it. If they get in my face, Mami has the right to do what she has got to do." [02:53 - 03:14]

When asked if he would be okay with Rhea Ripley battling his family, Dominik had a surprising response.

"Not at all. She is my family," said Dominik Mysterio. [03:18 - 03:21]

Dominik on his father's rivalry with Karrion Kross on WWE SmackDown

Dominik had a bitter rivalry with his father, WWE legend Rey Mysterio, in 2022 that caused Rey to seek a trade to SmackDown. Rhea Ripley recruited Dominik to The Judgment Day on WWE RAW and Rey simply could not deal with it anymore.

Rey's luck hasn't turned around on the blue brand so far, as he's in the crosshairs of Karrion Kross at the moment. Kross has hinted that he wants to end Rey's career and that the legend's time in the ring is coming to an end.

Dominik told Sportskeeda Wrestling that he's not too worried about what is going on with his father on WWE SmackDown.

"I don't really care too much for it. I think Kross is going to take care of my dad. He's old, he's washed. Priest said he's done and I think his time is up. I don't know what he is doing at this point anymore." [01:40 - 01:57]

He was asked if a resolution was possible with his father at any point, but the 25-year-old didn't believe so. Dominik noted that The Judgment Day has extended open arms to the Mysterios but has been turned down.

Rey Mysterio is currently dealing with Karrion Kross but may attempt to reconcile with his son in the near future. Time will tell if Dominik and Rey can work out their issues of if The Judgment Day, particularly Rhea Ripley, will continue to get in the way of their relationship.

