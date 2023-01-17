Previously arrested WWE veteran mocks Dominik Mysterio's short stint in jail

MVP was recently seated next to Dominik Mysterio on a flight as the WWE RAW star complained about his stint in jail.

Dominik was briefly arrested after he showed up at the Mysterio household with Rhea Ripley over the holidays. The Judgment Day members previously ruined Rey Mysterio's Thanksgiving dinner, but the WWE legend was ready this time.

The 25-year-old was arrested upon his arrival for the family Christmas party, but Rhea Ripley quickly bailed him out. Dominik emerged from his less than 24 hours in jail with a teardrop tattoo and claimed the be a changed man.

Montel Vontavious Porter served time in prison as a young man. The 49-year-old spent eight years behind bars in the 1990s. He posted on Instagram about his conversation with Dominik and joked that he simply nodded along the entire time.

"Spent the entire flight listening to this guy tell me how tough jail is. He told me that I better stay outta trouble because I don't look like the type that can handle that scene. I just nodded. 😉👍🏽," MVP wrote on Instagram.

Several WWE Superstars laugh at Dominik Mysterio

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to MVP's hilarious post by sharing a laugh at Dominik's expense.

TJ Wilson, formerly known as Tyson Kidd, shared several crying laughing emojis in response to the post. Shelton Benjamin wrote, "I'm weak!!" and attached multiple laughing emojis to his response. Shane Helms, R-Truth, and even fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest all reacted to the post with laughing emojis directed at the 25-year-old.

Dominik also responded to MVP's post and is seemingly unfazed by the jokes at his expense.

"Hard knock life...," replied Dominik Mysterio.

Despite continuously being laughed at, Dominik Mysterio was a hero last week for Judgment Day. He took Finn Balor's place in the Tag Team Turmoil match and helped the faction earn a future title shot against The Usos.

It will be interesting to see if Dominik and Judgment Day can dethrone the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions on the Road to WrestleMania.

