Major update on Dominik Mysterio getting arrested

Dominik Mysterio was recently arrested for his and Rhea Ripley's unwanted appearance at WWE Legend Rey Mysterio's house. He has now shared an update.

For those unaware, the Judgment Day stablemates had previously entered Rey Mysterio's house for Thanksgiving and assaulted the legendary luchador. They tried to pull off a similar stunt on Christmas Eve but had to face the consequences this time. The police arrived quickly and arrested Dominik Mysterio.

The 25-year-old WWE Superstar recently shared a tweet confirming that he has now been released by the cops, thanks to "Mami" Rhea Ripley. He also put hashtags in the tweet advocating for the arrest of Rey and his wife Angie.

"Just got out… thank you Mami!" stated Dominik Mysterio.

The tweet also included a GIF with the text 'I'll be home for Christmas'.

Now that Dominik is out of jail, he could certainly continue his onscreen feud against his real-life family.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have long been a nuisance for Rey Mysterio in WWE

After The Judgment Day shockingly turned on Edge to include Finn Balor, the group has been involved in a heated rivalry with The Rated R Superstar. The 49-year-old star attempted to get help from Rey and Dominik Mysterio, who were a tag team at that point.

However, the tables turned when Dominik shockingly betrayed his father at Clash at the Castle 2022. He joined The Judgment Day and started a heated feud with Rey Mysterio. He repeatedly took advantage of his father's inability to hit him until Rey left RAW to join SmackDown. However, things didn't end there.

As mentioned before, Dominik and Rhea even assaulted an injured Rey Mysterio on Thanksgiving to assert their dominance. They also caused trouble on Christmas Eve.

As of now, it seems that the company is planning a much-awaited encounter between the father and son at WrestleMania 39. However, nothing is concrete yet.

