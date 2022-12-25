Watch: Judgment Day member gets arrested on Christmas

The Judgment Day has wreaked havoc both in and out of WWE. On Christmas, members of the faction once again tried to create a scene.

Having previously confronted Rey Mysterio at home, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley once again tried to do the same. However, this time things didn't go according to plan.

After a brief confrontation between the Mysterio family and The Judgment Day, Rey decided to call the police on his son, who was eventually arrested. WWE took to Twitter to post a video of the full incident.

Dominik betrayed his dad at the Clash at the Castle premium live event. In the event, Dom hit both him and Edge after their win over Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a tag team match.

Shortly afterward, the young WWE star was added as the fourth member of the faction that was created by The Rated R Superstar.

Damian Priest recently shared his thoughts on The Judgment Day

Damian Priest recently shared his thoughts on The Judgment Day and claimed that the faction is even more valuable without championships.

Speaking in an interview with The Archive of B-Sox, Priest stated that his group is the focal point of Monday Night RAW. He believes that the show revolves around them. Priest said:

“How do you become a focal point of the show not being a champion? That makes you just that much more valuable, and I think that’s where we’re at right now. Let’s make this show revolve around us. Let’s be the main thing on this show, without even having championships.”

Judgment Day has been involved in multiple storylines in WWE. Rhea Ripley was recently in action in a historic intergender match on RAW against Akira Tozawa.

Meanwhile, Finn Balor is reportedly set to face Edge in a Hell in a Cell Match in early 2023, as the two men are set to continue their feud going forward.

