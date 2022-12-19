49-year-old WWE Legend could return to face Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell – Reports

It has been reported that former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor may be next in line to face Hall of Famer Edge inside Hell in a Cell. The match could be set to take place next month at the Royal Rumble.

Balor and The Rated R Superstar have been at odds with one another since June 2022 after the Irishman joined Edge's stable The Judgment Day, along with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, only for the Hall of Famer to be kicked out of the very group he created. Edge was last seen on WWE TV after he lost a brutal "I Quit" match against Balor at Extreme Rules this past October.

According to a report from Wrestling News, the multi-time WWE Champion may be set to face off against his rival inside the brutal Hell in a Cell structure at the Royal Rumble on January 28th.

"WrestlingNews.co is told that the Edge vs. Balor match will be a gimmick match and right now it's looking like a Hell in a Cell match." H/T Wrestling News

If this match does indeed go ahead, it would all but confirm the end of the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, a show that the new WWE Head of Creative Triple H has reportedly been keen to remove from the company's calendar.

Finn Balor on his time in The Judgment Day

Prior to and shortly after his arrival in the group, the villainous stable was not seen by fans as a major act in the company. However, since Rey Mysterio's son Dominik joined their ranks in September, the faction has found its personality and is firing on all cylinders.

Speaking to BT Sport, Finn Balor was asked how he has found his time in the group as well as whether it has resonated with the WWE Universe or not.

"I feel it's far exceeded anything that people had expected and I'm really enjoying it," he continued. "And if people aren't enjoying it, it doesn't bother me, because I am." H/T Wrestling Inc

Finn Balor's involvement in The Judgment Day is the first time WWE fans have seen him portray a villainous character on the company's main roster, a persona switch that has no doubt been a career rejuvenator for him.

What are your thoughts on The Judgment Day as a top WWE faction? Let us know in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes