"Not gonna just sit there with my arms crossed" - WWE legend returns from injury and fires shots at Karrion Kross

WWE star Rey Mysterio recently responded to former NXT Champion Karrion Kross' message from last week.

On the December 9 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Master of the 619 was in the trainer's room tending to his ankle when Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux visited him. The Doom Walker told him a story about an old horse that had to be put down, indicating that time was running out for Rey as well.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with the returning Mysterio on this week's SmackDown LowDown. The Legendary Luchador was cleared to compete and mentioned that he did not take too kindly to Karrion Kross' passive-aggressive message.

Rey Mysterio detailed that he had made a career of defying unsurmountable odds placed in front of him, and Kross was no different.

"It's never easy coming back from an injury. And now, I have Kross thinking he's clever, telling stories. Well, I'm not gonna just sit there with my arms crossed and listen to his passive-aggressive ramblings. If he likes stories so much, I have a story for him. It's about an undersized guy who had big dreams and he defied all odds his entire life. With time, maybe he couldn't run as fast or jump as high but it's what's in here that really mattered. He was driven by an unbreakable spirit." [From 3:21 - 4:00]

Rey Mysterio challenged Los Lotharios to a match next week on WWE SmackDown

During the interview, Rey Mysterio was interrupted by Los Lotharios Angel and Humberto. The two agreed with Kross and stated that Rey was indeed past his prime. They also insulted the legend, saying Dominik Mysterio cut all ties with him because he was embarrassed by his father.

The Master of 619 was outraged and challenged either one of them to step in and face him one-on-one inside the ring the next week. The match was taped this week and will air on TV next Friday.

