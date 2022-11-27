Triple H addresses controversy with Hell in a Cell; discusses the future of WWE premium live events

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H recently opened up on his plans for the future of premium live events in the company.

Triple H appeared in the Survivor Series post-show press conference to take some questions from the press and discuss some things that were top of mind for him heading into the new year.

Hunter heard fans speculating that events like Hell in a Cell should be a blow-off match to end a huge rivalry rather than a standalone premium live event. The Game agreed to some valid points brought out by the WWE Universe.

"I think there's a lot of feeling that Hell in a Cell is one of those things that is a giant blowoff. If you're calling somebody out at the end of something, you can challenge them to Hell in a Cell. So I hear this speculation among fans a lot about Hell in a Cell, Money in the Bank, Elimination Chamber. Maybe those things should all go away. Some of that I hear." [From 0:01 - 0:30]

WWE @WWE



#SurvivorSeries #WarGames What does @TripleH have to say about the future of WWE PLEs? Very, very interesting..... What does @TripleH have to say about the future of WWE PLEs? Very, very interesting..... 👀#SurvivorSeries #WarGames https://t.co/3BPn9UQCK7

Triple H wants to relook at the strategy behind WWE premium live events

During the same conversation, Triple H continued on how people backstage were always thinking about putting on the best shows for their fans. He also detailed that planning premium live events is a meticulous and year-long process, and they were committed to bringing out the best content for fans the world over.

"I think we have to reevaluate all of that, I think we have to look at that. It's really like looking at the overall calendar and saying, 'What is the best place to put this? What is the best way to entertain our fans? What makes the most sense?' It's no different than when you look at a show and you say, 'Okay, this match has to deliver.' But it can't take away from the rest of the show becuase it's the whole show." [From 1:00 - 1:24]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



- Was the highest grossing PPV in its 35+ year history.

- Was the most viewed PPV in its 35+ year history.

- Highest gate they’ve ever done in Boston, MA.

- A complete sell-out show with more than 15,600 in attendance. Triple H confirmed the following for #SurvivorSeries 2022:- Was the highest grossing PPV in its 35+ year history.- Was the most viewed PPV in its 35+ year history.- Highest gate they’ve ever done in Boston, MA.- A complete sell-out show with more than 15,600 in attendance. Triple H confirmed the following for #SurvivorSeries 2022:- Was the highest grossing PPV in its 35+ year history.- Was the most viewed PPV in its 35+ year history.- Highest gate they’ve ever done in Boston, MA.- A complete sell-out show with more than 15,600 in attendance. https://t.co/i6jRNU1yRM

The next time WWE will be organizing a premium live event, they will be at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX, for The Royal Rumble. The show is set for Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Do you agree with Triple H's position on WWE events? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

Poll : 0 votes