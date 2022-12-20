Damian Priest expressed his thoughts on the future of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day, which includes Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominic Mysterio, is a well-liked faction on Monday Night RAW. In a recent interview with The Archive of B-Sox, The Archer of Infamy expressed his views on the bunch.

Recently, The Judgment Day and The O.C., which consists of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Mia Yim, engaged in a bit of a scaffle. When the faction was first established by WWE Hall of Famer, The Rated R Superstar Edge, during his rivalry with the "Phenomenal One," Damian Priest was the group's first member to be unveiled.

In a recent interview with The Archive of B-Sox, The Archer of Infamy shared his thoughts on the faction stating that it is the focus of Monday Nights and more valuable even without championships. He was of the opinion that even without winning titles, the group is significant to the show.

“How do you become a focal point of the show not being a champion? That makes you just that much more valuable, and I think that’s where we’re at right now. Let’s make this show revolve around us. Let’s be the main thing on this show, without even having championships.” Said Priest. (H/T Ringsidenews.com)

The group has been ruling the scene on Monday Night RAW, moving up the ladder of importance. It will be fascinating to observe as to whether The WWE Universe rises for The Judgment Day or experiences its demise.

Edge was the initial leader of the Judgment Day

The Judgment Day was created during The Phenomenal One vs. The Rated R Superstar dream match.

Every superstar worth their salt was openly challenged to face Edge at WrestleMania 38. The Phenomenal One's arrival in the ring completed the dream match. The two got into a physical altercation, which ended when Edge struck AJ with a low blow while simultaneously turning heel. The encounter at WrestleMania featured two all-time greats and was loaded with excitement and great storytelling. However, Damian Priest's interference caused the Phenomanal One to get distracted and this ultimately cost him the bout.

Edge was later expelled from his own group, and The Prince took his place, claiming to be the leader of the faction while sparking a conflict. At Extreme Rules 2022, The Prince defeated the angry Rated R Superstar in an I Quit match.

This week on RAW, Finn Balor and Damian Priest will team up to take on The Street Profits, and it will be interesting to see where the faction goes from there.

