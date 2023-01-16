Rey Mysterio sent a brutal message by 37-year-old superstar using footage from outside WWE

Former world champion Rey Mysterio is in the middle of a lot of family drama, but that does not mean that he can solely focus on that. The Lucha Libre legend has found himself in the crosshairs of Karrion Kross in recent weeks. The star has now sent the legendary wrestler a message on Twitter.

Kross has decided that he will be going after Rey Mysterio. He has sent quite a few messages to the superstar, not the least of which came in the first SmackDown of the year. Together, Kross and Scarlett defeated Madcap Moss and Emma. After the match, he covered Madcap's head with Mysterio's old mask.

Kross and Rey had another altercation last week on WWE SmackDown. Mysterio was out to address his recent issues with Dominik. He mentioned how he called the police on his son over Christmas before being confronted by Kross. The two got into a fight where, thanks to interference by Scarlett, Kross was able to put Mysterio in the Kross Jacket.

Kross has now sent another message to Mysterio on Twitter. He shared a video on his account from when he was in Lucha Underground and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. At the time, he called himself the Lucha Annihilator and went after multiple wrestlers, being dominant overall.

In his message, Kross showcased an old promo where he said that he didn't care which luchador his opponent was, he was the most powerful one.

"I don't care who you are and what generation you come from. I am the most powerful luchador this business has ever seen. I am the lucha annihilator and I've proven that time and time again. I have never been pinned or submitted in Mexico in this company. I never have, and I never will."

This was followed by a video that showed the destruction of several top names, including former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio.

He accompanied the video with a menacing caption.

"El Rey. He's the last one left," Kross wrote.

Check out the tweet below:

Karrion Kross has chosen to go after Rey Mysterio's WWE career

Kross and Scarlett have chosen to victimize Rey Mysterio in recent weeks, and the brutality has not stopped since. While he has even insulted Mysterio's ability as a father, the former NXT Champion has not stopped himself there.

In early December 2022, the star confronted Mysterio in the trainer's room backstage during a WWE show. There, he told him a story about an old horse that had to be put down. He added that, akin to the horse, Mysterio's time in WWE was also coming to an end.

Rey Mysterio has also taken exception to Kross, but with Scarlett backing him up, the Doom Walker has proven to be too much for the Lucha legend so far.

Do you think Rey Mysterio will be able to overcome Karrion Kross? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

