WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble challenger confirmed; 2 title matches - Winners, Recap, Grades, and Highlights (January 6, 2023)

The Bloodline kicked off the first SmackDown of 2023, and Roman Reigns joined them in the ring.

The Tribal Chief said he would let Sami Zayn speak, and the latter went on about how 2023 would be the Bloodline's year.

WWE @WWE



Does



#SmackDown After a major upset last week, @WWERomanReigns wants to know one thing:Does @SamiZayn want to be The Tribal Chief? After a major upset last week, @WWERomanReigns wants to know one thing: Does @SamiZayn want to be The Tribal Chief? 👀#SmackDown https://t.co/zCMl8nMJYG

Roman addressed their loss to John Cena from last week and said that he was never pinned; Sami was pinned, so only he lost. Roman started yelling at Sami before Kevin Owens walked out.

KO said that Roman's anger was misdirected and challenged Roman to a match at Royal Rumble. Roman accepted the challenge and said that he wanted KO to go away forever.

Do you want to experience the Island of Relevancy like The Tribal Chief? Click HERE to shop for official Roman Reigns merchandise!

WWE SmackDown Results (January 6, 2023): Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar

Santos had control of the match early on and tried to kick Kofi off the apron, but Kingston jumped to the steel steps to save himself. Escobar got the Double Knees in the corner before Kofi came back with a dropkick.

Kofi got the SOS for a near fall before Santos countered with a big dive. Kofi got a stomp and the Boom Drop, but Legado Del Fantasma interfered, and Zelina Vega distracted Woods at ringside, letting Santos get a kick and the Phantom Driver on Kofi for the win.

Result: Santos Escobar def. Kofi Kingston

Grade: B

Backstage on SmackDown, Sami Zayn was not allowed to enter the Bloodline's locker room while The Usos were let in.

In an interview, LA Knight said he wasn't afraid of Bray Wyatt and their upcoming Pitch Black match.

Liv Morgan was backstage and announced that she would join the Women's Royal Rumble.

She said she was looking forward to beating the people joining the match after her.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New Orleans Saints play the Carolina Panthers this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit. Bet $5+ on any sports pre-game ML, and get $150 if Your Bet Wins on Draft Kings.

Karrion Kross & Scarlett vs. Madcap Moss & Emma on SmackDown

The match started during the break, and when we came back, Kross was in control. The ladies were tagged in, and Emma got a takedown and sent Scarlett into the turnbuckles before getting her finisher for a near fall.

Scarlett came back with a Northern Lights Suplex and got a near fall of her own. Emma got another big move and a kick, but the pin was broken up by Kross, who dragged her aside.

Emma slapped Kross before Madcap went after him in the ring. Scarlett attacked Emma at ringside and took her out. In the ring, Kross got the Kross Hammer and Kross Jacket before getting the win.

Result: Karrion Kross & Scarlett def. Madcap Moss & Emma

After the match, Kross placed Rey Mysterio's old mask on Madcap's head to make a statement before walking off.

Grade: B

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were at a bar and were arguing and slapping each other in the chest to prove how tough they were.

Charlotte Flair was next on SmackDown and bragged about beating Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Sonya Deville came out and said that she beat Ronda when she was already 'half dead.'

Sonya was ready to fight and challenged Flair to a title match. Flair consulted the crowd and accepted the challenge before we headed for the match.

Charlotte (c) vs. Sonya Deville - SmackDown Women's Title match

Sonya got some big strikes in from behind before Flair was ready for the match. Charlotte managed to take control and sent Devilee outside before we headed for a break.

Back on SmackDown, Deville got a near fall off a knee strike before locking in a submission. Charlotte got a spear before locking in the Figure-Eight Leglock and getting the easy win.

Result: Charlotte def. Sonya Deville to retain the SmackDown Women's Title

Grade: B-

Top Dolla vs. Ricochet on SmackDown

Top Dolla got a big chokeslam to start the match and tried for an early pin, but Ricochet kicked out.

Ricochet got a big takedown off a counter and went up top for the shooting star press before getting the easy win.

Result: Ricochet def. Top Dolla

Dolla attacked Ricochet after the match, and Adonis helped him beat down the former champ and hit their finisher on him. Braun Strowman came out to make the save, and Hit Row retreated right away.

Grade: C

Roman asked for Sami before we headed for another break.

On SmackDown, Sami came in and apologized to Roman for disrespecting him. Roman said that he should be the one to apologize since KO was right.

Roman said he would fix the KO problem before having Heyman book a match with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens next week.

Sami agreed and said that he would take care of it before Roman invited him to watch The Usos' match with him.

The Usos (c) vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus - Undisputed Tag Team Title match on SmackDown

Jey and Drew were in the ring early on, and the challengers were in control, but a distraction from Jimmy allowed Jey to hit a Samoan Drop. Jey got a vertical suplex before the match went outside, and Jey sent Drew into the barricades.

After a break on SmackDown, Sheamus got the chops on the ropes before Drew and Sheamus got tandem top rope White Noise for a near fall. Drew hit neck breakers on both Usos before hitting a dive to the outside on them.

Back in the ring, Jey took the claymore, but Jimmy broke the pin. The latter came off the tag and got the superkicks and the 1D on Sheamus but Drew broke up the pin this time!

Solo Sikoa came out and sent Drew into the barricades before Ridge and Butch came in to take him down. Sheamus got the Brogue Kick in the ring, but the pin was broken again. Jimmy and Jey rolled up Sheamus and won with an assisted pin.

Result: The Usos def. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus to retain the Undisputed Tag Team Titles

Grade: B+

Episode rating: B

We got the in-ring debut of Scarlett tonight on SmackDown, as well as some great title matches.

Poll : 0 votes