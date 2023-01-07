“One match in, one match out” - 40-year-old WWE Superstar sends a warning to Bray Wyatt ahead of SmackDown

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt received some harsh words from LA Knight ahead of WWE SmackDown and their clash at the Royal Rumble 2023.

WWE announced last week on SmackDown that Bray Wyatt would return to the ring on January 28 in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match against LA Knight. In what is slated to be a first-time-ever contest, the two men will have a new challenge on their hands come Rumble.

Ahead of the latest WWE SmackDown edition, the former Million Dollar Champion insinuated that he isn't afraid of Wyatt or Uncle Howdy. The 40-year-old star cut a promo stating that Wyatt's return would be the shortest in WWE history.

"Thank you for the limited return of your Pitch Black flavor, the very inspiration for this match at the Royal Rumble, because now you've allowed me the great opportunity to show Bray Wyatt as the shortest WWE return in history. One match in, one match out, never seeing him again," LA Knight asserted. [0:20 - 0:41]

You can check out Knight's promo below:

Royal Rumble will certainly see one of the most anticipated bouts on the card take shape. Wyatt has already made his return to the ring in house shows against Jinder Mahal. It remains to be seen how he'll fare at the premium live event.

What did you think of Knight's promo prior to SmackDown tonight? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes