After months of feuding with one another, Bray Wyatt and LA Knight will lock horns in the first-ever "Pitch Black" match. The match will take place at the Royal Rumble PPV on January 28, 2023 inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Wyatt recently returned to the squared circle at the Madison Square Garden Live Event, in a winning effort against former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal. Knight, on the other hand, is involved in the first major feud of his fresh career with World Wrestling Entertainment.

On WWE's The Bump on Wednesday, Knight spoke about his upcoming bout against the former Universal Champion. Knight claimed that he himself had no idea what the stipulations of the match were, and further went on to state:

"He can't even keep his own goons in order!" [21:12-21:15]

This was in reference to the recent episode of SmackDown which saw Uncle Howdy show up during Knight and Wyatt's segment and hit Sister Abigail on the latter.

"He can't even keep his own goons in order!" @RealLAKnight has no fear going into his match against #BrayWyatt at #RoyalRumble

It is totally plausible that LA Knight may walk away with a huge victory over Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble. Nevertheless, the bout is one of the most anticipated on the card, which has almost sold out thanks to two titular battle royal bouts.

Bray Wyatt's impromptu bout at the WWE MSG Live Event

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



Managed to get the full match of Bray Wyatt vs Jinder Mahal at MSG

Many among the WWE Universe were looking forward to Bray Wyatt's first match since returning in October 2022. The Eater of Worlds recently wound up competing in his first match as aforementioned in The Garden recently.

Some fans weren't too thrilled with this surprising turn of events. Wyatt's first official bout on television, however, is most likely going to be the "Pitch Black" match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Bray Wyatt, albeit incredibly popular among the masses, has a reputation for losing big matches. Whilst Triple H's regime will most definitely look to handle the former differently, LA Knight is also an important name who could use the win.

Who do you think is going to walk out of the Alamodome with the victory? Sound off in the comments section below.

