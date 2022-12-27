5 Moments from the WWE MSG Live Event that should have happened on TV

WWE House Shows are not always meant to create any buzz. They are also not particularly eventful in terms of storytelling and match quality.

The company, however, does consider Madison Square Garden to be one of its most important venues, and December 26, 2022, show was no different.

The last time The Garden was utilized was on the road to WrestleMania earlier this year. The main event was a singles match between then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Austin Theory. The biggest news to come out of the show, however, was Roman Reigns' annihilation of Lesnar in the ending segment.

The show to close out the year has also been eventful, so much so that some of the things that went down could have been done on live programming. From the in-ring return of a top star to a title defense, the show was packed.

Without further ado, let's look at five things that happened in the WWE MSG Live Event that should have happened on television.

#5. Liv Morgan defeats Shayna Baszler in an NYC Street Fight

Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler got a singles match in a premium live event earlier this year at Clash at the Castle.

Morgan's reign as the SmackDown Women's Champion was plagued by a lack of believability that she could silence the challenge of Ronda Rousey. But that's not to say that she doesn't have a fan following of her own.

After their feud ended, Rousey moved on to take her place as the resident champ of the land of opportunity on Friday nights, and Morgan, on the other hand, hasn't done anything of note.

A huge victory over someone like Baszler in a stipulation match should have happened on television and reached a wider audience.

It could have even put her back on the hunt for the championship, albeit that may not be the best move owing to the awful reception of Rousey and Morgan's feud this year.

#4. Revisiting one of the best feuds of 2022

Sheamus and Gunther led their teams to star-making performances during their feud

After a barn burner on the October 7, 2022, episode of SmackDown that saw Gunther merely walk away with a victory over Sheamus, the two stars faced off again the next day. This time, in a Six-Man Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match. It was the feud-ending match for all parties involved.

At the MSG event, Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser in a tag team match.

While it isn't an important match by any means, the Brawling Brutes and Imperium deserve the spotlight on television. Any plans to revisit the rivalry will perhaps be best-served on live programming.

#3. Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens' makeshift tag team scored a win over The Usos

On the December 19 episode of RAW, Kevin Owens found a partner in Seth Rollins, and the two wrestlers managed to score a huge win over the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

WWE has had a habit of booking their tag team champs to lose in matches on television regularly. However, this is the second straight week The Usos have lost a big match to yet another makeshift team, this time Kevin Owens and Braun Strowman.

The tag team match came right after Braun Strowman and Solo Sikoa fought a match to a disqualification finish.

This bout needed to be on television owing to Usos facing a loss two weeks in a row. That would have been a great moment to acknowledge on television.

#2. Gunther's Intercontinental Championship defense in a Ladder Match

Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship against Madcap Moss, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.

Originally scheduled for a six-man match, WWE had to pull Ricochet out of the bout. Although Moss and Nakamura have not featured heavily on WWE programming lately, they are immensely talented. The match promised to be an enthralling affair, and it did not disappoint.

Here's hoping the injury Escobar sustained is only minor. His performance was also exceptional.

However, the five-man ladder match needed a better spot, and it had to be on television.

Gunther seems to be having great title defenses that will probably be forgotten at some point due to being lost in the shuffle. The promotion would have done better to have The Ring General defend his title on an episode of SmackDown.

#1. Bray Wyatt's in-ring return happened at WWE MSG

Since Windham Rotunda was released by WWE in 2021, the wrestler had mostly kept a low profile. His last televised match was against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

Cut to October 2022, Wyatt returned to the company to a raucous ovation and has been admired by fans. The WWE Universe has been clamoring for Wyatt's in-ring return for a long time now.

On the December 26, 2022, live event at MSG, WWE booked Bray Wyatt's first match since his release last year by having him go over the recently returned Jinder Mahal.

If anything, this moment deserved eyes from all over the world as everyone is eagerly waiting to see Wyatt step up in the squared circle and handle business. It can perhaps be said that Triple H missed an opportunity by booking Wyatt's return match at a live event.

Do you think any other moment that happened at the WWE MSG Live Show needed to happen on television? Let us know in the comments section below.

