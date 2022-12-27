Liv Morgan celebrated her victory with several young WWE fans tonight at a live event at Madison Square Garden in New York. The former SmackDown Women's Champion squared off against Shayna Baszler in a Street Fight at the live event.

Liv has grown accustomed to violent matches since dropping her title to Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules. The 28-year-old defeated the Queen of Spades tonight in a physical Street Fight at MSG. After the match, Liv celebrated with several young fans.

She hugged and took selfies with them. Liv Morgan seemed overjoyed to be having fun with the WWE Universe, as seen in the video below.

Liv Morgan is getting ready for life after WWE

The career of a WWE Superstar typically doesn't last too long, and Liv Morgan is already preparing for her life after the squared circle.

Speaking on the Twin Talk podcast with Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the former SmackDown Women's Champion shared that she would like to become a realtor eventually and has already enrolled in classes.

Liv added that she has been auditioning a lot and trying out different things to see what she is capable of.

"I have enrolled in classes to eventually become a realtor, eventually a broker, have my own brokerage... I'm having a quarter-life crisis of 'I'm not doing enough with my life,' so I picked up all these things. Real estate was one of them and I still want to follow through and finish with that, but I also opened up a soap business, and that's doing really well... I've been taking acting classes, I've been auditioning a lot, and have kind of being dipping my hands in all these little pots to see what I can do." (H/T: Fightful)

Liv Morgan recently teamed up with Tegan Nox after she returned to the company. The duo battled Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Championships on a recent edition of SmackDown, but the match ended via disqualification after Xia Li attacked Nox.

Time will tell if Liv and Tegan get another shot at the titles in the weeks ahead.

