Liv Morgan is already preparing for life after being a WWE Superstar. She discussed the two career options in a recently held interview.

The 28-year-old had a career year in 2022. She won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and wasted no time cashing in. Liv defeated Ronda Rousey on the same night to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet recaptured the title from Liv at Extreme Rules and Liv has developed a love for violence following the loss.

Speaking on Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder, the former champion disclosed that she wants to eventually become a realtor.

"I have not started a business," said Liv Morgan. "But I have enrolled in classes to eventually become a realtor, eventually a broker, have my own brokerage, It definitely took a backseat to my training. I'm having a quarter life crisis of 'I'm not doing enough with my life,' so I picked up all these things. Real estate was one of them and I still want to follow through and finish with that, but I also opened up a soap business, and that's doing really well, and I have a lot of fun with that. I've been taking acting classes, I've been auditioning a lot, and have kind of being dipping my hands in all these little pots to see what I can do." (H/T: Fightful)

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce



I am excited and nervous (that's okay!) to start this new journey 🤓 We all have the power to do anything we want to do.I am excited and nervous (that's okay!) to start this new journey 🤓 We all have the power to do anything we want to do. I am excited and nervous (that's okay!) to start this new journey 🤓✨ https://t.co/iRVxpFjSEZ

Liv Morgan wants to pursue acting after WWE

Liv Morgan told Twin Talk that she'd love to pursue a film career immediately after she steps away from the wrestling ring. She recently appeared on the Chucky TV series, only to be killed right away.

"Immediately, day after retirement, I'd like to be doing movies," said Liv Morgan. "I've been lucky enough to have some opportunities within WWE. I was in Chucky season two and I got killed by Chucky, which was a dream and amazing. It was so cool. I never get starstruck over anyone, but when I saw Chucky, I was so starstruck." (H/T: Fightful)

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce Chucky wants to play with me guys, I am Chucky wants to play with me guys, I am 💀😍

Liv and returning star Tegan Nox have formed a tag team on the blue brand. Time will tell when Morgan gets another shot at a singles title in WWE.

Do you think Liv Morgan could have a successful acting career following her time as a WWE Superstar? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes