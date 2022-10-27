[WATCH] Liv Morgan 'stabbed' and 'killed' by Chucky

Liv Morgan received a brutal death at the hands of Chucky on the latest edition of the TV series Chucky.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has done quite well in the squared circle over the past few months. Morgan is doing great outside the ring as well. Not long ago, it was revealed that she would be making her acting debut in the movie The Kill Room.

A while ago, it was announced that Morgan would be appearing on the fourth episode of Chucky's season two. The 27-year-old heavily promoted the appearance via her social media handles.

At one point during the episode, Chucky played a video in which Liv could be seen joking that she wanted to be "brutally" killed by the evil doll. Morgan's amusing cameo ended with Chucky stabbing her over and over until she dropped dead on the floor.

How did fans react to Liv Morgan's 'death' at the hands of Chucky?

Twitter had a field day reacting to Morgan's fun cameo on Chucky that ended with her brutally getting murdered at the hands of the sinister doll.

Liv Morgan was quite excited about her appearance on Chucky. The former SmackDown Women's Champion had previously stated that she's a massive fan of the Chucky franchise. Here's what Morgan had to say about her experience while appearing on Chucky:

"It was like, 100. I'm not just saying that, it genuinely was. They treated me like family, you know? They made me so comfortable. It felt very familiar, being in that setting; it's like I was at work in WWE. I didn't realize how much WWE prepares you for something like this – the cameras, the backstages – when I was filming 'Chucky' it felt like I was filming backstage for WWE, it felt so similar, which was very comforting." [H/T Comicbook]

Morgan's appearance on Chucky is bound to lead to major exposure for the WWE Superstar in the mainstream media. Her fans are now eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen when The Kill Room finally releases.

