WWE Superstar Liv Morgan to make acting debut in the star-studded film 

WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan will make her acting debut in an upcoming movie called The Kill Room.

The Yale Entertainment’s darkly comic thriller will feature names such as Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello, Maya Hawke, Debi Mazar, Larry Pine, Dree Hemingway and Leah McSweeney. The film, directed by Nicol Paone and written by Jonathan Jacobson, is currently in production and a release date hasn't been provided yet. Morgan will play the role of an art purist who bemoans the vapidness of art dealers.

The news was first broken by Deadline, and Liv Morgan shared it on her Twitter account. The film synopsis is:

"A hitman, his boss, an art dealer and a money-laundering scheme that accidentally turns the assassin into an overnight avant-garde sensation, one that forces her to play the art world against the underworld."

Many WWE fans and wrestling personalities had a positive reaction to Liv Morgan's tweet

The 27 year old is a rising star in WWE, and she's currently involved in a top program on RAW with AJ Styles and Finn Balor against The Judgment Day. The two parties are set to collide at Hell in a Cell in a mixed tag team match.

Only a handful of WWE wrestlers have appeared on the big screen, and it's great to see them being successful in another industry. Many people on social media reacted to Morgan's tweet with positive comments.

This includes names such as NXT star Cora Jade, Flash Morgan Webster, Mickie James, Jessica McKay (f.k.a Billie Kay) and Renee Paquette. You can check them out below:

Liv has competed in a lot of matches in WWE and collided with many stars, but she has never held a title in her career. It's only a moment of time before she finally wins a championship.

