WWE Superstar possibly injured during Intercontinental Championship match at Madison Square Garden

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar may have suffered an injury during a live event at Madison Square Garden.

Gunther put the Intercontinental Championship on the line in a Ladder match tonight at a WWE Live Event in New York City. He defended against Kofi Kingston, Shinsuke Nakamura, Madcap Moss, and Santos Escobar. The Ring General emerged victorious to retain the title.

During the match, Kofi Kingston reportedly landed on Santos' knee and the referee threw up the "X" sign to signify an injury. A wrestling fan was at the WWE Live Event tonight at Madison Square Garden and posted a video of Santos being helped backstage during the Intercontinental Championship match.

francesca. @bankssmorgan francesca. @bankssmorgan santos and kofi had a nasty landing and the ref threw up the X for santos noooooo santos and kofi had a nasty landing and the ref threw up the X for santos noooooo he was walking out so hopefully all is okay - it seems kofi landed on santos’ knee really hard twitter.com/bankssmorgan/s… he was walking out so hopefully all is okay - it seems kofi landed on santos’ knee really hard twitter.com/bankssmorgan/s… https://t.co/llFAcPgWtR

Santos Escobar on a touching moment he shared with his father at WWE Live Event

Santos Escobar recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and shared a touching moment he had with his father at a live event.

Escobar made it to the finals of the SmackDown World Cup but lost to Ricochet in a great match. His faction, Legado Del Fantasma, and the Viking Raiders lost to Hit Row in a Triple Threat match on a recent episode of SmackDown. Hit Row earned a title shot after the victory but lost to The Usos this past Friday.

Speaking on The Bump, the 38-year-old called his father his hero and shared a special moment Triple H allowed him to have with his father at a live event.

"This is for me, and my familia knows it. My dad is my hero," Santos Escobar said. "I am molded by him, forged by him. He taught me everything still does that. And that moment right there. That happened because the company allowed me to have it. Triple H allowed me to have it. Road Dogg allowed me to have it. It's a moment that I'm going to carry within my soul for the rest of my life, and so is my dad. I will always pay homage to Lucha Libre, Mexico. My Latino tradition, but mostly my Alpha, where I come from, my true roots, my country, and my dad."

Santos Escobar debuted on the main roster earlier this year. Time will tell if he misses any time on the blue brand or was able to avoid injury.

Do you think Santos Escobar will be a future champion on the main roster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

