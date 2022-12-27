WWE MSG Live Event - Former champion removed from title match after sustaining head injury on SmackDown

WWE planned a massive five-man Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship at the MSG Live Event that was initially supposed to feature former champion Ricochet.

The high-flying superstar teamed up with Braun Strowman to take on The Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a pre-taped episode of SmackDown that aired last week.

During the match, Ricochet sustained a head injury that required stitches right after the show. However, the star was still advertised for the IC Title match at the MSG event.

Earlier today, PWInsider reported that Ricochet was present backstage ahead of the Live Event. Given that the previous episode of SmackDown was taped two weeks ago, it was assumed that Ricochet would be cleared to compete inside the ring. However, that was not the case.

As it turns out, Ricochet was removed from the Ladder Match scheduled for the Holiday Live Event. He was replaced by Riddick Moss, who delivered an impressive performance at the show.

As of this writing, there is no additional update on Ricochet's absence, but it could be a preventive decision from WWE.

Gunther defends his gold at WWE MSG Live Event

The Intercontinental Champion fought against top SmackDown Superstars to defend his gold at a recent show.

Gunther was dominant inside the ring and earned praise from fans at Madison Square Garden as the crowd acknowledged the champion's well-fought victory.

Gunther fought against veterans Shinsuke Nakamura and Kofi Kingston in the Ladder Match while being equally effective against Santos Escobar and Riddick Moss. The brutal spots involving ladders and the champion's trademark chops garnered much attention on social media.

After another successful title defense, Gunther is expected to engage in a compelling championship feud with Braun Strowman on SmackDown.

