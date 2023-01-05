Last year, LA Knight reverted back to his original gimmick after a stale run on the main roster as Max Dupri along with Maximum Male Models. It looks like Knight could make history if he wins the upcoming Money in the Bank match in London.

Last year, Max Dupri made his debut on the blue brand under the old regime alongside Mace and Mansoor. The gimmick failed instantly, and Dupri was replaced with Maxxine to lead the two handsome superstars. Later, Max turned on his crew and introduced the main roster to LA Knight.

The character is quite over with the crowd when it comes to cutting promos and in-ring skills. The new management had faith in Knight, as he is Bray Wyatt's first feud since his return to WWE. However, fans feel the regime has more in store for LA Knight.

Today, the company announced that the Money in the Bank premium live event will be taking place in London. Fans are ecstatic about the decision and are already predicting that LA Knight will be making history by winning the match and the briefcase outside the country. Here's how they reacted:

WWE @WWE #MITB



ms.spr.ly/6010emOFu BREAKING: WWE Money in the Bank will take place at @TheO2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 1, as first reported by @MailSport BREAKING: WWE Money in the Bank will take place at @TheO2 Arena in London on Saturday, July 1, as first reported by @MailSport! #MITB👉 ms.spr.ly/6010emOFu https://t.co/EmyZNesfWV

H^sson @ha_redacted LA KNIGHT MITB WIN. I WILL BE THERE LA KNIGHT MITB WIN. I WILL BE THERE https://t.co/9uuka2W0Dm

Viper @ViperXero



The fans want it to happen, over to you, @TripleH LA Knight winning Money In The Bank at the O2 Arena in London is 100% the move they SHOULD make.The fans want it to happen, over to you, @WWE LA Knight winning Money In The Bank at the O2 Arena in London is 100% the move they SHOULD make.The fans want it to happen, over to you, @WWE & @TripleH https://t.co/hbH790KYgo

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Me when LA Knight wins the Money In The Bank briefcase at the O2 area this year Me when LA Knight wins the Money In The Bank briefcase at the O2 area this year https://t.co/nJl5kH4n7u

If Knight wins the match, he and the female winner will be making history as the gimmick match has never taken place outside of the US in its decade-plus run in the company.

LA Knight is set to face Bray Wyatt in a Pitch Black match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

In October 2022, Bray Wyatt made his much-awaited return to the company after the new management rehired the Fiend and ran several vignettes which hinted at his return under the 'White Rabbit' gimmick.

Meanwhile, Max Dupri attacked Mace and Mansoor and left Maximum Male Models. He was reintroduced to the main roster as LA Knight, a gimmick that he made popular in his days with the Black and Gold brand.

Knight became the first superstar to begin feuding with the returning Bray Wyatt on the blue brand. However, it looks like The Eater of Worlds is also feuding with Uncle Howdy, who attacked him on the final SmackDown of 2022.

Before Howdy's surprise attack on SmackDown, Knight challenged Wyatt to a match to which The New Face of Fear agreed and the two are expected to lock horns at the upcoming Royal Rumble event in a Pitch Black match.

Do you think Knight could become Mr. MITB in 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

