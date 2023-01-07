Top faction turns heel after 2 years on SmackDown after assaulting Ricochet

It was a mixed night on SmackDown for Ricochet. Last week on Friday Night Show, he made fun of Top Dolla for the botch he made when attempting a suicide dive. This resulted in a match being booked with big Royal Rumble stakes.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Ricochet defeated Hit Row's Top Dolla to qualify for the Men's Royal Rumble, but things would spiral down for him due to a heel turn.

While Top Dolla was full of respect for Ricochet, the faction caught him by surprise when they launched an assault on him. It marked Hit Row's first heel turn on the main roster, and fans will be happy.

Hit Row has unfortunately been considered one of the more underwhelming comebacks to WWE, and it will be interesting to see how things play out from now on. Some would argue that a heel turn is precisely what is needed to keep them fresh.

Thankfully for the SmackDown World Cup Champion, his actions from last month came full circle as Braun Strowman made the save and drove away Hit Row.

The last time Hit Row turned heel was on NXT. This time, they are without the most popular member, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. Either way, this will breathe some new life into Hit Row.

What did you think about the heel turn? Voice your thoughts and opinions below!

