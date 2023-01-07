Charlotte Flair defeats major WWE star to retain SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville in an impromptu match on the latest episode of the blue brand.

Last week on the show, The Queen made a surprise return to WWE following Ronda Rousey's title match against Raquel Rodriguez. The duo had unfinished business as The Baddest Woman on the Planet dethroned Flair for the coveted gold at WrestleMania Backlash last year.

In her return match, Flair quickly defeated Ronda Rousey to recapture the title, leaving many people stunned. She made history by becoming a 14-time women's champion, making her the most decorated female star in the company's history.

On this week's SmackDown, Charlotte Flair was involved in an in-ring segment where she spoke about her return and dethroning Ronda Rousey. During her promo, Sonya Deville interrupted her and claimed that Flair won the title from a battered Ronda Rousey.

The Jersey Devil proceeded to challenge The Queen to a match for the gold.

Charlotte Flair accepted the challenge, and the match was made official. After the bell rang, Sonya Deville attacked Flair from behind to gain the upper hand.

The match ended after the 14-time women's champion delivered a spear and forced Sonya to tap out to the Figure 8.

