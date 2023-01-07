On the latest episode of SmackDown, it was revealed that Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.

The two stars have been involved in an angle for a while now, and will finally collide in a singles match at the upcoming Premium Live Event. At Survivor Series, The Bloodline emerged victorious in the Men's WarGames match after Jey Uso pinned The Prizefighter.

Last week on SmackDown, Kevin Owens teamed up with John Cena to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. It was the 16-time world champion's first match of 2022.

During the bout, The Honorary Uce was pinned, giving The Tribal Chief a rare loss on his record, although his shoulders weren't on the mat. The Bloodline responded by invading RAW this week and tried to do the same thing on the latest episode of the blue brand.

While The Head of the Table was scolding Sami Zayn in the ring, Kevin Owens came out and challenged him to a match for the coveted titles at the Royal Rumble. Roman Reigns accepted the challenge, and the bout was made official.

Who do you think will win the match? Sound off in the comments below!

